Scott Dann made 15 appearances in the Premier League for Crystal Palace last season

Championship club Reading have signed former Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old centre-back was released by the Eagles earlier this summer, after scoring 16 goals in 181 outings for the Premier League club.

Dann, who has also had spells at Coventry, Birmingham and Blackburn, has agreed a one-year deal with the Royals.

"Scott will be another important cog in the first-team machine we are trying to construct," boss Veljko Paunovic said. external-link

