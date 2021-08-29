Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Jordan Gibson has been playing in the League of Ireland for the last two seasons

Carlisle United have signed winger Jordan Gibson on a two-year deal from League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Birmingham-born Gibson, 23, was a junior with Glasgow Rangers before joining Bradford City in August 2017.

He went out on loan to Stevenage before leaving Bradford in July 2020. He then moved to Ireland with St Patrick's before joining Sligo in January 2021.

"Jordan's a player I've been aware of for a while," said boss Chris Beech.

"We actually looked at recruiting him last season but we couldn't make it happen."

Gibson's deal is subject to international clearance for Carlisle, who are 12th in League Two.

