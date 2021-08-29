Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

George Lloyd was only 17 when he made his Cheltenham debut and helped them win promotion last season

Forward George Lloyd has joined Port Vale from Cheltenham Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has made 81 appearances for the Robins, 40 of them last season as they won promotion to League One.

Lloyd has played six times this term, without adding to his 11 goals for the Gloucestershire club.

"He works hard, he's a grafter and I look forward to him adding further competition to our front line," said external-link Vale boss Darrell Clarke.

