Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Mipo Odubeko's two senior appearances for West Ham United have come in the FA Cup

Huddersfield Town have signed striker Mipo Odubeko on a season-long loan from Premier League side West Ham United.

The 18-year-old, who has made two full senior Hammers appearances, has also signed a new contract to remain with them until the summer of 2023.

The loan agreement with the Terriers includes a break clause from January.

"Mipo is a young striker with potential, who offers us something different in the attacking areas," head coach Carlos Corberan said. external-link

"He can play as a single striker or as a front pairing, and his finishing is a real strength; he has a very good shot from both his left and right sides."

Odubeko's arrival comes as fellow forward Jordan Rhodes is set to be on the sidelines for at least two months with a back injury.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.