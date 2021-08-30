Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Roebuck was part of the Great Britain squad who went to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer

Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck will miss the first leg of their Women's Champions League qualifying tie against Real Madrid.

The England international, 21, has had a scan which revealed a calf injury, so she did not travel with the squad.

City will also be without two other injured England players - defender Lucy Bronze and striker Ellen White.

They face Real Madrid in Spain on Tuesday (20:00 BST kick-off), with the second leg in Manchester next week.

On Roebuck's injury, manager Gareth Taylor said: "It's just a slight calf issue that she has. We've had it x-rayed and scanned and we've got the images back.

"It was tight for this game so hopefully there's no issue regarding the [Women's Super League opener against Everton] coming up.

"We're obviously looking to get her back for the return fixture with Madrid. It's just a shame really because it's nothing too severe."

Last week, City announced White will face a "brief spell" on the sidelines and will undergo a "short period of rehabilitation" for a medical issue.

Bronze, who was part of the Team GB squad alongside White and Roebuck at the Olympic Games, has had surgery on her right knee.

'My parents are my biggest fans'

Alanna Kennedy was part of the Australia squad who finished fourth at this summer's Olympic Games

Taylor could hand debuts to new signings Vicky Losada, Ruby Mace, Hayley Raso, Alanna Kennedy and Khadija Shaw in Madrid.

Asked about the possibility of making her debut against Real, Australia international Kennedy said: "To play in the Champions League is exciting. I haven't been a part of that yet.

"To come up against another great club like Real Madrid will be a great challenge for us and a good place to start my debut hopefully."

Kennedy, who signed a two-year deal last week following a short spell at Tottenham, will wear the number 33 - which she also has tattooed on her arm.

"It's my dad's favourite number which is one I've adopted. I usually wear the number 14 jersey and have done throughout most of my career but it was taken when I came here," she added.

"I was happy to wear number 33 though, and I know my dad will be excited for me to be representing him in a way.

"My parents are my biggest fans. They love their football so I don't think they will be missing it. They will be up no matter what time it is [in Australia]. Unfortunately for them it's at the crack of dawn!"