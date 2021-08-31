Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee, St Johnstone, Dundee Utd, Hibernian, Christie, Nisbet

Ryan Christie is set for a deadline day exit from Celtic, with Bournemouth set to fend off a late fight from Burnley to land the Scotland midfielder. (Daily Record)external-link

Dundee will go all out to arrange a deal to bring in striker Leigh Griffiths from Celtic today. (Scottish Sun)external-link

St Johnstone are set to announce the loan signing of former Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford, 30, from Bolton. (Herald)external-link

Lincoln City open fresh talks with Dundee United in a bid to finally land left-back Jamie Robson, who has been a target for the English League One side all summer. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet is a fitness doubt for Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Denmark tomorrow. (Daily Record)external-link

Hibernian put a £5m price tag on Kevin Nisbet, with Swansea linked with the Easter Road centre forward. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland says his move to Belgian club Beerschot can help kick-start his Scotland career. (Courier)external-link

Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook says Sunday's 1-1 draw against Aberdeen gives the Staggies something to build on after this weekend's international break. (Press & Journal)external-link

Celtic's Europa League showdown against Ferencvaros on October 19 has been given an unusual 15:30 kick-off time due to Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow. (Scotsman)external-link

