Daniel James: Leeds sign Wales winger from Manchester United

Leeds have signed Daniel James from Manchester United for a fee believed to be £25m, more than two years after he almost joined the club on loan.

The 23-year-old Wales winger has signed a five-year contract.

Leeds have kept a close eye on James ever since his move to Elland Road from Swansea collapsed in January 2019, with him moving to Old Trafford that summer.

"For me and my football career this is completely the right decision," James told Sky Sports.

"I had an unbelievable time [at Manchester United]. I made great friends, the staff and fans were amazing to me. It is my time to move on career wise. I am just looking forward to it.

"I am a different player. I had maybe only played half a season the last time I nearly signed here. I have games under my belt at the top level and feel I can add something here."

James scored nine goals in 74 appearances for the Red Devils, the last of which was in Sunday's 1-0 win at Wolves.

He was facing an uncertain future at Manchester United, with fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club that he left in 2009.

He has 24 caps for Wales and is part of their squad that will play Finland in an international friendly on Wednesday before a World Cup qualifier double-header against Belarus and Estonia.

James becomes Leeds' eighth signing of the summer transfer window and will wear the number 20 shirt.

"The football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has worked hard to get this deal over the line," Leeds director of football Victor Orta told the club website.

"It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal.

"As a player we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard - we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!"

  • Comment posted by smithyg, today at 16:56

    Sad to see Dan leave, plenty in the utd squad who should go before him. Started well at utd when he played on his preferred left side, form faded when moved out to the right. Always worked hard and gave 100%, tracked back and defended well too. Ole could have got a lot more out of him. Fantastic signing for Leeds, i really hope he succeeds and shows utd they made a mistake letting him go.

    • Reply posted by Blackhawk87, today at 17:08

      Blackhawk87 replied:
      I agree over used for the first 6 months didn't have time to bed in plus he lost his dad.

  • Comment posted by AndyH91, today at 17:02

    Good luck to him. Shame he didn't work at United, probably not quite at the right level for us but maybe by playing regularly elsewhere (and for a top manager in Bielsa) he will be a great player in the future. Better for his career to go now than hardly ever play and stagnate, such as Jones, Pereira and a few others.

    • Reply posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 17:08

      KLOPP OUT replied:
      He's a level below United?

      Should he be playing in the Europa Conference league? 😱

  • Comment posted by RedDevilMatt, today at 16:57

    Seriously though, its a shame his appearances would likely have been very limited after the return of Ronaldo. Dan made more appearances when he first joined United that probably he was originally signed for due to the lack of strikers at the club - but he scored some great goals and never let us down. Would have been great to see him develop as a true United winger...but he may return one day ??!

    • Reply posted by Blackhawk87, today at 17:06

      Blackhawk87 replied:
      I don't think any young player has developed under OGS. They never utilised his pace fully. I think he'll be under a great coach who will improve his end product.

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 17:14

    I get the feeling reading some of these comments that the rational Man U fans liked him and are sorry he’s left.

    • Reply posted by Shaky Shearers, today at 17:17

      Shaky Shearers replied:
      Shaky Shearers replied:

  • Comment posted by KevinMcCabe7, today at 17:07

    Good luck Dan James! He was always the perfect professional and was one of the few players that never sleepwalked through any of our games. Best of luck at Leeds!

  • Comment posted by Evanhelpus, today at 17:10

    As a Leeds fan and reading the comments it didn't surprise me to see the obvious animosity between both sets of fans but let's give the lad a chance.

  • Comment posted by Gild-Ath, today at 17:04

    Good luck Daniel. MUFC

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 17:06

    How they’ve doubled their money on this guy I’ll never know!

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 17:16

      Youwhat replied:
      That's the burning questions. Soemthing yo do with contracts maybe ?

  • Comment posted by Oli, today at 16:54

    Pretty sure it was Greenwood that scored against Wolves and not James...

    • Reply posted by five2one, today at 17:00

      five2one replied:
      Think it means his last appearance not goal

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 17:11

    Refusing to accept a poor deal in January, selling for his true value in the summer, AND ensuring a piece of the pie if sold on. All proof that Huw Jenkins was the last board member at Swansea City FC that knew what he was doing.

    Good luck to Dan James and Leeds.

    • Reply posted by 00 des ___license to work til i drop, today at 17:28

      00 des ___license to work til i drop replied:
      If Huw Jenkins knew what he was doing Swansea fans wouldn't have been stuck with a pair of parasitic carpetbaggers as current owners.

  • Comment posted by King of the Terriers, today at 17:11

    Sorry to see him go. He takes a lot of flack from supposed UTD fans, but stepped in for Ole on numerous occasions when the team was struggling and helped get our results back on track by working hard for the team. Good luck DJ.

  • Comment posted by GOD, today at 17:10

    Good luck Dan! Hope it works out for you 👍

  • Comment posted by henrikherrmann, today at 16:57

    Slowly getting such players is what Leeds needs to do to go to the next level reached last year. neutral fan.

    • Reply posted by LAMPO57, today at 17:13

      LAMPO57 replied:
      So , Dan James will help Leeds reach the next level, that they achieved last season, is that right ?

  • Comment posted by The Reverend Joe, today at 16:55

    Good luck to him, seems a good lad.

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 17:17

    I am sorry to see him leave Manchester. I would much preferred for Jesse Lingaard to have left than Dan James.

  • Comment posted by marco33333, today at 17:04

    Whilst I would agree with the comment 'plenty in the utd squad who should go before him', was never convinced Utd would win trophies with him, he doesn't have that x factor. Having that pace requires a football brain to go with it, never seen somebody caught offside so often! Bought for what, £15m and sold for £25m, good bit of business I reckon

    • Reply posted by Rog, today at 17:20

      Rog replied:
      Not won any with Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood or Cavani either have you?

  • Comment posted by Michael Chisholm, today at 17:08

    Decent player, but he never really had the end product to make it at United. Hopefully, he improves at Leeds. I wish him well.

  • Comment posted by Golfpunk, today at 17:05

    "the football department" You mean there's one of these at a Football club? Weird!

  • Comment posted by M ALLAN, today at 17:03

    Good value when he’s 25 in 2 years and Ronaldo is 39.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think Ronaldo is a little bit younger than thirty nine. But he is no spring chicken either. And he will get a shock when he starts working under Ole and will realise the bloke is useless

  • Comment posted by Lord Celery, today at 16:58

    Probably wanted to win something

