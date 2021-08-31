Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds have signed Daniel James from Manchester United for a fee believed to be £25m, more than two years after he almost joined the club on loan.

The 23-year-old Wales winger has signed a five-year contract.

Leeds have kept a close eye on James ever since his move to Elland Road from Swansea collapsed in January 2019, with him moving to Old Trafford that summer.

"For me and my football career this is completely the right decision," James told Sky Sports.

"I had an unbelievable time [at Manchester United]. I made great friends, the staff and fans were amazing to me. It is my time to move on career wise. I am just looking forward to it.

"I am a different player. I had maybe only played half a season the last time I nearly signed here. I have games under my belt at the top level and feel I can add something here."

James scored nine goals in 74 appearances for the Red Devils, the last of which was in Sunday's 1-0 win at Wolves.

He was facing an uncertain future at Manchester United, with fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club that he left in 2009.

He has 24 caps for Wales and is part of their squad that will play Finland in an international friendly on Wednesday before a World Cup qualifier double-header against Belarus and Estonia.

James becomes Leeds' eighth signing of the summer transfer window and will wear the number 20 shirt.

"The football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has worked hard to get this deal over the line," Leeds director of football Victor Orta told the club website.

"It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal.

"As a player we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard - we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!"

