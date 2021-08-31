Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Jovan Malcolm (right) scored seven goals in 15 appearances for West Brom's Under-18s last season

Accrington Stanley have signed West Brom striker Jovan Malcolm on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who signed his first professional deal with the Baggies in the summer, is yet to make his senior debut for the Championship side.

Stanley are ninth in League One after five games, with three wins and two defeats so far this campaign.

He could make his debut for John Coleman's side against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.