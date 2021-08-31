Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Crawford scored once in 23 Bolton appearances last season before moving to Tranmere in January

St Johnstone have signed attacking midfielder Ali Crawford on loan from Bolton Wanderers until January.

The 30-year-old has experience of the Scottish Premiership with Hamilton Academical, where he started his career.

He moved to Doncaster Rovers in 2018 and switched to Bolton a year later, while he spent the second half of last season on loan at Tranmere Rovers.

"It's now up to me to show what I've got," said Crawford.

"There is strong competition for places and I know I'm going to have to be at a high level to get into the side."

Crawford spent 11 years at the Accies, playing more than 250 games.

