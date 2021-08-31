Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Ben Davis joined Fulham in 2017 but has yet to make a league appearance in English football

Oxford United have signed Thailand youth international midfielder Ben Davis from Championship side Fulham.

The 20-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at the Kassam Stadium.

He played one first-team game for the Cottagers in the Carabao Cup and featuring five times in the EFL Trophy.

Thai-born Davis was brought up in Singapore and played for the city state's youth sides before switching his allegiance to Thailand and playing for their under-23 side.

"He's got energy and talent and has been through the system at a terrific club who have a history of helping young players develop," Oxford manager Karl Robinson told the club website. external-link

"As with Mackenzie Chapman who we signed on Friday, Ben has a good attitude, lots of ability and we look forward to working with him and seeing him develop further."

