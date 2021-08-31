Leicester City: Foxes set to sign RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman on loan
Last updated on .From the section Leicester
Leicester are close to completing a loan deal for RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman.
Lookman, 23, joined Leipzig from Everton in 2019 after an initial loan spell.
He spent last season at Fulham, scoring four goals in 35 appearances, but was unable to save them from relegation.
Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has been keen to improve his squad, which has finished fifth for the last two seasons.
Lookman was part of the England Under-20 squad that won the World Cup in 2017.
