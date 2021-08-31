Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Santiago Munoz has, so far, never helped Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League

Newcastle United fans have been doing a double take after learning the name of the young Mexican striker they signed on transfer deadline day - because he sounds like a character from a movie.

Santiago Munoz has joined the club from Santos Laguna on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy.

Sounds familiar? He will if you've seen the 2005 movie Goal! - whose fictional hero is a young Mexican striker who joins Newcastle and is called... Santiago Munez.

In the movie, Munez wins a penalty against Fulham on his Premier League debut, then scores a dramatic free-kick against Liverpool in the final match of the season to take Newcastle into the Champions League.

It's a lot for Munoz to live up to - especially as he doesn't have the advantage of a team of movie scriptwriters to help him.

But Newcastle's new signing - the real one, not the fictional one who ends up dating a nurse played by Anna Friel - has enjoyed a promising start to his career.

As a youth international, he scored five goals as Mexico won the Concacaf Under-17 Championships in 2019.

He then made his club debut for Santos Laguna last season and scored three goals in 13 league games, registering three assists.

It's not the first time a footballer has emerged with a name echoing one already out there in the world of fiction.

In 1994, Jonathan Coe's novel What A Carve Up was published with a central character called Michael Owen, three years before the striker of the same name made his Liverpool debut.

And in 2007, David Mitchell co-starred with comedy partner Robert Webb in the film Magicians as an illusionist called... Harry Kane.

At the time, the future England captain was still a Tottenham schoolboy.

So can Munoz provide a blockbuster storyline for Newcastle's season? They might need him to, given that two of their final four matches are against Liverpool and Manchester City...