Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Nicky Maynard ended last season on loan at Newport, helping them reach the League Two play-off final

Tranmere Rovers have signed Mark Duffy on a deal until January, Nicky Maynard on a contract until the end of the season and Middlesbrough's Stephen Walker on a season-long loan.

Veteran winger Duffy, 35, spent last season with Fleetwood.

Striker Maynard, 34, has spent the past three campaigns in League Two with Bury, Mansfield and Newport.

Fellow striker Walker, 20, had loans at League One sides MK Dons and Crewe last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.