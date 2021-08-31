Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Bellerin joined Arsenal from Barcelona's youth academy in 2011

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is close to a loan move to Spanish side Real Betis.

The 26-year-old Spanish international is scheduled for a medical in London later on Tuesday.

Bellerin has not been a regular starter at the Gunners since suffering a serious knee injury in 2019 but made 25 Premier League appearances last season.

He has yet to feature for the club this campaign and has two years left on his current contract.

Arsenal recruited Bellerin from Barcelona's academy in the summer of 2011.

He has since made 239 appearances for the Gunners, scoring nine goals.

Callum Chambers and Cedric Soares have started as right-back in the north London club's three Premier League games this season, all of which have ended in defeat.

They have recruited heavily this summer, including centre-back Ben White for £50m, midfielder Martin Odegaard for £30m and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for an initial £24m.