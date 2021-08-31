Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

NI manager Ian Baraclough took a training session in Belfast on Tuesday ahead of the Lithuania qualifier

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he has "some big decisions to make" before Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in Vilnius.

Baraclough must plan without key defender Jonny Evans, midfielder Corry Evans and striker Josh Magennis, who are all ruled out through injuries.

A number of other players did not train on Tuesday as they are "nursing bumps and bruises" from weekend matches.

Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas were among those who sat out the session.

Sandwiched between the key qualifier with Lithuania and another crucial encounter at home to Switzerland on 8 September is a friendly with Estonia in Tallinn on Sunday.

Jonny Evans is out with a foot injury which has kept him out of action since the FA Cup final in May, while brother Corry is absent with a hamstring problem.

Hearts striker Liam Boyce is already an absentee for family reasons.

"We have some big decisions to make but we have a strong enough squad to go to Lithuania with and then on to Estonia," said Baraclough.

"We were without Jonny in the summer too so we have to learn to cope without certain players who have been mainstays of the squad for the last 10 years.

"This is a situation we are going to have to deal with along the line."

Players brought in 'have chance to shine'

Striker Kyle Lafferty has been called into the squad, having been omitted from the original selection, with Sunderland's Tom Flanagan, Motherwell's Liam Donnelly and Morecambe loan Alfie McCalmont also drafted in.

"I can't remember the last time Josh was not involved in a squad but Kyle has come back in the mix due to that," continued Baraclough.

"He was disappointed not to be involved in the initial squad but he's come in bright and bubbly, expecting and hoping to be involved and play his part.

"The lads who have come into the squad know they are there on merit and know it is their chance to shine."

Northern Ireland earned only one point, in a home draw with Bulgaria, from their opening two qualifiers in March, leaving them third in Group C, with European champions Italy and Switzerland both undefeated above them.

"We want to beat Lithuania and Bulgaria to give us a chance of being part of the shake-up in November, plus any points we can pick up against Switzerland will be invaluable.

"We will have to be at our best but we have to concentrate on getting three points in Lithuania, then everyone would be buzzing ahead of what we hope will be a special night in Belfast."