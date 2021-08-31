Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Sondre Solholm Johansen is the 11th summer signing at Motherwell

Motherwell have completed the signing of Norwegian defender Sondre Solholm Johansen.

The 26-year-old has joined the club from Mjondalen on a three-year deal, subject to a work permit.

He moved to Mjondalen in 2017 from Eliteserien rivals Stromsgodset.

"We've watched a lot of him and been impressed with his defensive attributes, plus his technical ability is an added bonus," said Fir Park manager Graham Alexander.

"He's shown a great willingness to come here and we know he will enjoy his time at the club."

Alexander has now made 11 signings since the end of last season.

