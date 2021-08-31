Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Todd Kane scored two goals in 29 appearances for QPR last season

Coventry City have signed full-back Todd Kane from QPR on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The ex-Hull and Blackburn loanee, 27, can play left or right-back and made 65 appearances in two years with the R's.

Kane, who came through Chelsea's academy, is yet to play this season.

"Our squad has continued to develop this transfer window and we are in a stronger position to be more competitive in this league," said Sky Blues manager Mark Robins. external-link

