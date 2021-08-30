Last updated on .From the section European Football

Helder Costa (right) joined Leeds from Wolves, initially on loan, in 2019

La Liga side Valencia have signed winger Helder Costa from Premier League club Leeds on a season-long loan deal.

Valencia have an option to buy Costa, who has three years left on his contract, at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Portuguese fell down the pecking order at Elland Road following the £30m arrival of Wales' Daniel James from Manchester United.

Costa joined on loan from Wolves in 2019 before signing permanently in 2020.