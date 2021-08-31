Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Australian Cameron Devlin (centre) will play for a club outside his homeland for the first time

Hearts have signed Australian midfielder Cameron Devlin on a three-year deal and turned down offers for defender John Souttar.

Devlin, 23, was most recently at Newcastle Jets and previously featured for four other clubs in his homeland.

Souttar, 24, is in the last year of his contract and has been the subject of interest from an English club but Hearts are keen to extend his stay.

Meanwhile, Hearts have sent Mihai Popescu on loan to Hamilton Academical.

The Romanian defender, formerly at St Mirren, has made 24 appearances for Robbie Neilson's side, who are unbeaten in this season's Scottish Premiership.