Hibernian

Nathan Wood will spend season 2021-22 with Hibernjian

Hibernian have signed defender Nathan Wood on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

Wood, 19, became Boro's youngest ever player when he debuted at 16 years and 72 days in 2018 and was loaned to Crewe Alexandra last season.

"It's something out of my comfort zone, but that's what excited me about it.," Wood said of his move. "I see it as a real challenge."

And Hibs head coach Jack Ross said Wood has "a big future ahead of him".

