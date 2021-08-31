Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

A power failure at Stark's Park caused the initial match to be abandoned

Raith Rovers' re-scheduled match against rivals Dunfermline Athletic and Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

The Fife derby was abandoned earlier this month after a power failure at Rovers' Stark's Park, and will now take place on Wednesday 29 September.

It will be shown on BBC Scotland, with kick-off at 19:45 BST.

Coverage of Hamilton's home tie against Thistle - also a 19:45 kick-off - on 15 October is on the same channel.