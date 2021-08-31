Kane says he is focused on the future after a summer of speculation over his Tottenham future

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Hungary v England Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest Date: Thursday, 2 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England captain Harry Kane says he has a "clear conscience" after a potential move to Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur failed to materialise.

City were keen to sign the 28-year-old, who believed he had a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to leave Spurs this summer.

Kane, who has a Spurs contract until 2024, is now staying and does not think his reputation has been damaged.

"I have said before fans are entitled to their opinion," he said.

"Obviously sometimes they don't get the full story of what's going on, but from my point of view I have got a clear conscience, and I [have] just got to keep doing what I do."

Kane, who has linked up with the England squad for their World Cup qualifying triple-header against Hungary, Andorra and Poland, added: "I'm doing everything that I'm being asked for and asked to do by the club and I'm here now with England.

"I know everyone wants to know about every situation that happens over the summer, but like I said I'm focused on what's to come and the future."

After helping England reach the delayed Euro 2020 final in July, Kane did not turn up as scheduled at Tottenham's training ground for his coronavirus tests at the beginning of August.

He later released a statement saying he "never refused to train" and has since made his return to Nuno Espirito Santo's side, scoring twice in the Europa Conference League play-off second-leg win over Pacos de Ferreira.

After a summer of heavy speculation around his club future, Kane says he accepts that "there is going to be noise around certain situations" involving a "high-level sportsman".

"I think the best players and the players who handle that the best are the ones who manage to have great careers," added Kane.

"I know there is a lot of talk going on and there are a lot of questions being asked, but I stay focused on what I need to do.

"Obviously, everything that went on with the club is between me and the club and that's the way it will stay."

Kane is expected to feature against Hungary in Budapest on Thursday in what will be England's first game since losing the Euro 2020 final to Italy in a penalty shootout.

Gareth Southgate's side are in a strong position in World Cup qualifying, having taken a maximum nine points from the first three games. Kane says he is looking forward to putting the Three Lions shirt back on as they try to take a major step towards next year's finals in Qatar.

"We have done well so far winning all our games, and we know if we win the next three games in this camp we will be in a fantastic position, looking like we will be close to qualifying for next year," said Kane, who won the Golden Boot as England reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"That's the message around the place - stay focused. We want to improve year in year out, obviously starting from Russia with a semi-final going into a final in the Euros.

"The aim is to get even better next year in Qatar, but the first thought is qualifying and we know we have got a tough week ahead.

"I think with the lads we have got and the mentality that we have got, we should get it right."