Alex Mitchell featured for Bromley in their National League play-off defeat by Hartlepool last season

League Two club Leyton Orient have signed Millwall defender Alex Mitchell on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old centre-back had a spell at Bromley last season, making 10 appearances for the Ravens in the National League.

Mitchell signed a new long-term contract with the Lions this month, and made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup win over Cambridge on 24 August.

"It's a brilliant opportunity for me," he told the Orient website. external-link

