Alex Mitchell: Millwall defender joins Leyton Orient on loan

Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Alex Mitchell in action for Bromley
Alex Mitchell featured for Bromley in their National League play-off defeat by Hartlepool last season

League Two club Leyton Orient have signed Millwall defender Alex Mitchell on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old centre-back had a spell at Bromley last season, making 10 appearances for the Ravens in the National League.

Mitchell signed a new long-term contract with the Lions this month, and made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup win over Cambridge on 24 August.

"It's a brilliant opportunity for me," he told the Orient website.external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC