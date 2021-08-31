Alex Mitchell: Millwall defender joins Leyton Orient on loan
League Two club Leyton Orient have signed Millwall defender Alex Mitchell on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old centre-back had a spell at Bromley last season, making 10 appearances for the Ravens in the National League.
Mitchell signed a new long-term contract with the Lions this month, and made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup win over Cambridge on 24 August.
"It's a brilliant opportunity for me," he told the Orient website.
