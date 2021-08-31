Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Harry Arter has not featured for Nottingham Forest since an FA Cup third-round tie in January

League One club Charlton Athletic have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter on a season-long loan deal.

The 31-year-old Republic of Ireland international began his career with the Addicks, coming through the club's academy and playing one senior game.

Arter joined Forest last September following a 10-year spell with Bournemouth, and has made 14 appearances for Chris Hughton's side.

He becomes Charlton's ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.