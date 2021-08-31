Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Kelvin Mellor was a regular for Morecambe last season

League Two Carlisle United have signed Morecambe defender Kelvin Mellor on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old joins on a one-year deal, having made 45 appearances for the Shrimps last season.

Mellor had initially signed a one-year extension at the Mazuma Stadium in June 2021 following Morecambe's promotion to League One last term.

"He improves the group and that's an important thing for me," said United manager Chris Beech.

"He's already ahead of most because he's aware of what's expected and how I want to work with him from the conversations we've already had.

"From a personal perspective he's itching to get going and be part of our season.

"He got the first available train over to us to get this done and to be with us as soon as possible to make his start."

