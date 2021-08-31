Jack Diamond: Harrogate Town re-sign winger on loan from Sunderland

Jack Diamond
Jack Diamond scored Harrogate's third goal in their 3-1 win over Notts County in 2020 National League play-off final

League Two Harrogate Town have re-signed forward Jack Diamond on loan from League One side Sunderland.

Diamond, 21, scored four goals in 31 appearances for Town while on loan in the 2019-20 season.

The winger also netted two goals in 35 games for Sunderland last campaign.

"The move presented a good challenge for me. I've already done a lot here and finished off on a high when I left, so the challenge now is to replicate what I have done." said Diamond.

"I grew a lot as a player in my last spell and was able to find consistency. All the lads helped me so much with advice."

