Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Reda Khadra was a late substitute in Brighton's defeat by Manchester City in January

Blackburn Rovers have signed winger Reda Khadra on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Brighton.

The 20-year-old is Rovers' fourth summer signing and joins his Seagulls team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke on loan at the Championship club.

After joining Brighton in October 2020, Khadra went on to make his senior debut against Manchester City in January.

A Germany Under-18 international, Khadra came through Borussia Dortmund's academy prior to joining Brighton.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said: "Reda has progressed really well during his time with the club, and he has been involved with the first-team squad for pre-season, after making his Premier League debut last season.

"This loan will provide him with the opportunity to play regularly in the Championship with Blackburn."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.