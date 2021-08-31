Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Conor Coventry joined West Ham at the age of 10

Peterborough United have signed midfielder Conor Coventry on a season-long loan from West Ham United.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland Under-21 captain has made three substitute Carabao Cup appearances for the Hammers.

Coventry played seven times for League One side Lincoln during a loan spell in the second half of the 2019-20 season.

"I'm delighted to get the deal done. We've been interested in Conor for a while," said Posh boss Darren Ferguson. external-link

Coventry is yet to be capped by his country at senior level but was called up to the squad in March.

