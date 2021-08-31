Harry Wood: Scunthorpe United sign midfielder on loan from Hull City
Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe United have signed midfielder Harry Wood on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City.
The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Tigers against Charlton on the final day of last season.
The youngster later went on to sign a new two-year contract with the Tigers with a further year's option.
Having joined Hull at under-16 level, he has made made two senior appearances, including one this term.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.