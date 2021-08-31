Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Harry Wood's single appearance for Hull City this season came against Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup

Scunthorpe United have signed midfielder Harry Wood on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Tigers against Charlton on the final day of last season.

The youngster later went on to sign a new two-year contract with the Tigers with a further year's option.

Having joined Hull at under-16 level, he has made made two senior appearances, including one this term.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.