Jacxk Hendry (left) was part of Scotland's Euro 2020 squad

Scotland defender Jack Hendry has joined Club Brugge from Oostende, signing a four-year deal.

Hendry formalised a move to Oostende from Celtic in June, having been loaned to the Belgian club last season.

Defending champions Brugge are a point off the top of the Pro League after six games.

Hendry, 26, has been capped seven times by his country and is in Steve Clarke's squad for next month's matches with Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

