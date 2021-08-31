Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

During his time with Dundee United, Jamie Robson helped them win promotion to the Scottish Premiership

Lincoln City have signed left-back Jamie Robson from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee on a "long-term" deal.

The 23-year-old Scot joined the Tangerines aged 14, making his senior debut in 2015 and going on to make 174 appearances for the club.

The last of Robson's three goals for United saw them inflict Rangers' first defeat in 41 Scottish Premiership matches earlier this month.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be here, and I cannot wait to get started," he said. external-link

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton added: "Jamie is ready to immediately effect our starting XI but he is also at an age where there is room for him to grow as a player, and we're glad that he feels we're the right club for the next stage of his development."

