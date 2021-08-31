Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Harry Chapman scored against Burton while on loan at Shrewsbury last season

Burton Albion have signed attacking midfielder Harry Chapman on loan from Blackburn Rovers until January.

The 23-year-old has been used almost exclusively as a substitute since his permanent move to Ewood Park in 2019.

Chapman scored seven goals during a loan spell at Shrewsbury last season and has come off the bench three times for Championship side Rovers this term.

"I'm a direct player and hopefully I'm someone who can get the fans off their seats," he said. external-link

