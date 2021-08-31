Harry Chapman: Burton Albion sign Blackburn Rovers winger on loan
Burton Albion have signed attacking midfielder Harry Chapman on loan from Blackburn Rovers until January.
The 23-year-old has been used almost exclusively as a substitute since his permanent move to Ewood Park in 2019.
Chapman scored seven goals during a loan spell at Shrewsbury last season and has come off the bench three times for Championship side Rovers this term.
"I'm a direct player and hopefully I'm someone who can get the fans off their seats," he said.
