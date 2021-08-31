Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Leon Dajaku helped Bayern Munich II win the German third-tier title during his time with the club

Sunderland have signed striker Leon Dajaku on a season-long loan from German side Union Berlin.

The 20-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan with Union Berlin from Bayern Munich before the club triggered a deal to buy him.

Having come through VfB Stuttgart's academy, Dajaku went on to join Bayern in 2019 where he made two appearances.

"It feels very good to sign for Sunderland and I'm very proud to be here," he told the club's website.

