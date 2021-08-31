Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Rodrigo Vilca is yet to make a full senior appearance for Newcastle United

Doncaster Rovers have signed winger Rodrigo Vilca on loan from Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old had played for the Magpies' Under-23s side since joining the club back in November of 2020.

"I'm really excited to come to Doncaster and have a chance to show what I can do in England," he told the club's website.

"I feel since joining Newcastle I have improved a lot already so this is the next step for me."

