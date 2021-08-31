Alex Gilbert: Brentford forward joins Swindon Town on loan
League Two club Swindon Town have signed Brentford forward Alex Gilbert on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old has made two senior appearances for the Bees, featuring in FA Cup ties last season.
Gilbert joined Brentford's B team last September after coming through the youth ranks at West Bromwich Albion.
"He plays with a hungriness and always looks to create goalscoring opportunities," Robins director of football Ben Chorley said.
