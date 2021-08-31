Last updated on .From the section Man City

Both of Tommy Doyle's grandfathers played for Manchester City - Mike Doyle and Glyn Pardoe

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle has joined German second-tier side Hamburg on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old England Under-20 international has played seven times for City, including one substitute appearance in the Premier League.

"Despite his young age, he is a player who leads the way on the pitch," said Hamburg sports director Michael Mutzel.

City have also sent Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera on loan to La Liga side Espanyol for the season.

The 23-year-old joined City in 2017 but has not played for the club. He went on loan to New York City and has spent the past two and a half seasons in La Liga, with Huesca and Granada.