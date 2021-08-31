Manchester City transfer news: Tommy Doyle loaned to Hamburg
Last updated on .From the section Man City
Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle has joined German second-tier side Hamburg on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old England Under-20 international has played seven times for City, including one substitute appearance in the Premier League.
"Despite his young age, he is a player who leads the way on the pitch," said Hamburg sports director Michael Mutzel.
City have also sent Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera on loan to La Liga side Espanyol for the season.
The 23-year-old joined City in 2017 but has not played for the club. He went on loan to New York City and has spent the past two and a half seasons in La Liga, with Huesca and Granada.
- Our coverage of Manchester City is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything City - go straight to all the best content