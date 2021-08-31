Last updated on .From the section QPR

Andre Gray has scored 23 goals in 115 Premier League appearances

Championship club Queens Park Rangers have signed Watford striker Andre Gray on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old joined the Hornets from Burnley in August 2017, and has scored 21 goals in 125 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

QPR boss Mark Warburton managed the striker at Brentford during the 2014-15 campaign, when he netted 17 league goals.

"I wanted to go somewhere where I can try to get back to my best," Gray said.

"Obviously the manager had a massive part to play [in me joining the club]."

Meanwhile, Watford have announced midfielder Jaime Alvarado has joined Racing de Ferrol on loan, and defender Marc Navarro has left the club.

