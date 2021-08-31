Papa John's Trophy: Mixed night for Premier League under-21 sides as Rochdale hammer Liverpool
Last updated on .From the section Football
Liverpool Under-21s were hammered 4-0 by Rochdale as some Premier League academy sides were well beaten in their first group games of the 2021-22 EFL Trophy.
Fleetwood Town defeated Leicester City's academy side 4-1, while Sutton United and Sheffield Wednesday both beat Crystal Palace Under-21s and Newcastle United Under-21s 3-0 respectively.
But there was joy for Aston Villa's youngsters who won 3-1 away at League One side Wycombe. Tottenham Hotspur's academy team were also on the right end of a 4-3 thriller at Stevenage.
Wolves Under-21s also beat Wigan Athletic on penalties after a goalless draw at the DW Stadium.
Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea's academy sides were not in action having played their opening group matches last week.
EFL Trophy results
- Carlisle 3-3 Hartlepool (Carlisle won 4-3 on penalties)
- Sutton 3-0 Crystal Palace U21
- Burton 1-2 MK Dons
- Wycombe 1-3 Aston Villa U21
- Forest Green 1-1 Northampton (Northampton won 4-2 on penalties)
- Bristol Rovers 2-0 Cheltenham
- Newport 2-0 Plymouth
- Charlton 6-1 Crawley
- Cambridge United 4-1 Oxford United
- Stevenage 3-4 Tottenham U21
- Oldham 1-0 Salford
- Shrewsbury 0-1 Crewe
- Wigan 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 (Wolves U21 won 4-2 on penalties)
- Bolton 3-2 Port Vale
- Rochdale 4-0 Liverpool U21
- Bradford 0-3 Lincoln
- Accrington 2-2 Barrow (Accrington won 5-4 on penalties)
- Fleetwood 4-1 Leicester U21
- Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Newcastle U21
- Harrogate 3-1 Mansfield