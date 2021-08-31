Last updated on .From the section Football

Liverpool were one of four Premier League academy sides to lose on Tuesday

Liverpool Under-21s were hammered 4-0 by Rochdale as some Premier League academy sides were well beaten in their first group games of the 2021-22 EFL Trophy.

Fleetwood Town defeated Leicester City's academy side 4-1, while Sutton United and Sheffield Wednesday both beat Crystal Palace Under-21s and Newcastle United Under-21s 3-0 respectively.

But there was joy for Aston Villa's youngsters who won 3-1 away at League One side Wycombe. Tottenham Hotspur's academy team were also on the right end of a 4-3 thriller at Stevenage.

Wolves Under-21s also beat Wigan Athletic on penalties after a goalless draw at the DW Stadium.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea's academy sides were not in action having played their opening group matches last week.

EFL Trophy results