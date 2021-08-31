Claudio Gomes: Barnsley sign Manchester City midfielder Gomes on loan
Last updated on .From the section Barnsley
Championship side Barnsley have signed Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old former Paris St-Germain youth player was part of the City side that won the Premier League 2 title last term.
"I'm excited because I want to play men's football, it's a good place to play and get experience," said Gomes.
"I know the Championship is a good place in England and I'm excited to start playing with the guys here."
