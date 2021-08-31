Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Claudio Gomes has made three appearances for Manchester City's first team

Championship side Barnsley have signed Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old former Paris St-Germain youth player was part of the City side that won the Premier League 2 title last term.

"I'm excited because I want to play men's football, it's a good place to play and get experience," said Gomes.

"I know the Championship is a good place in England and I'm excited to start playing with the guys here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.