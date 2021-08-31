Last updated on .From the section European Football

Antoine Griezmann has yet to win a league title in his career, joining Atletico Madrid just after their 2013-14 La Liga triumph

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are close to re-signing forward Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on loan.

Two years ago the France international made the move the other way after Barca paid his £107m buyout clause.

But the 30-year-old's time at the Nou Camp has been a disappointment as he scored 35 goals in 102 games and only won the Copa del Rey.

He would be the 11th player to leave financially-struggling Barcelona this season, including Lionel Messi.

Barcelona had to let their all-time top goalscorer leave to fit within La Liga's wage structure, and Messi joined Paris St-Germain.

Griezmann would be the third transfer deadline day sale from Barcelona. Right-back Emerson Royal joined Tottenham for £25.8m and teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba moved to RB Leipzig for £13.7m.

Last summer Atletico signed striker Luis Suarez from Barcelona and he helped Diego Simeone's side win La Liga.

Chelsea are making a late attempt to sign Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26.

Analysis

French football expert Julien Laurens on BBC Radio 5 live

The most baffling thing for me is that yet again, like they did with Luis Suarez last summer, Barcelona are just strengthening the squad of their opponents for the title.

Griezmann was not happy at Barca, but you are giving one of your direct opponents for the title - and one of the other big clubs in Spain - one of your best players arguably, a fantastic player and you don't get anything in exchange.

I don't know who makes those decisions, but I find them crazy decisions. Incredible.