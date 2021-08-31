Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Braian Ojeda (left) and Mohamed Drager will hope to help Nottingham Forest climb off the bottom of the Championship

Nottingham Forest have completed the signings of Olimpia midfielder Braian Ojeda and Olympiakos full-back Mohamed Drager on transfer deadline day.

Paraguayan Ojeda, 21, moves to the City Ground on a four-year deal while Tunisia international Drager's contract length is undisclosed.

The Germany-born 25-year-old has been capped 18 times, scoring twice.

Ojeda and Drager become Forest's sixth and seventh new additions of the transfer window.

"Braian is a signing who will give us valuable competition in the central midfield area," manager Chris Hughton said.

"He has a good profile as a young player who is keen to progress in the game and is an important addition to the squad."

Drager featured against Manchester City for Olympiakos in last season's Champions League and has previously played for Paderborn and Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

