From the section Walsall

George Miller started Barnsley's EFL Cup tie against Bolton earlier this month

Walsall have agreed to bring in Barnsley forward George Miller to the club on a season-long loan deal.

Miller, 23, has previous League Two experience during loan spells with Bradford City, Scunthorpe United and Bury as well as time with Wrexham.

He has made nine appearances for the Tykes, who he joined from Bradford in January 2019 before being loaned back.

Miller featured five times in the Championship last season before injury saw his campaign curtailed in January.

