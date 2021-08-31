Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Amrit Bansal-McNulty made his Northern Ireland Under-21 debut against Ukraine last October

League Two club Crawley Town have signed Queens Park Rangers midfielder Amrit Bansal-McNulty on loan until 3 January 2022.

The 21-year-old has been with the R's since 2014 and is yet to make his senior debut for the Championship club.

Bansal-McNulty has previously had spells on loan at non-league clubs Torquay United and Dartford, as well as a stint with Italian outfit Como.

He has been capped by Northern Ireland at Under-21 level.

