Cliftonville beat Coleraine 2-1 at Solitude to make it two wins from two games and establish themselves as the early leaders of the Irish Premiership.

Late goals from Joe Gormley and Stephen O'Donnell's own goal, deflecting Jamie McDonagh's shot, sealed the Reds' win.

Aaron Traynor grabbed a late consolation for Coleraine, who are without a point from their two games.

Crusaders thumped Portadown 4-0 to secure their first points and Carrick Rangers saw off Warrenpoint Town 1-0.

Paul Heatley opened the scoring for the Crues with a glancing header from Declan Caddell's delivery just after the half hour mark.

Johnny McMurray replaced Heatley at the interval and marked his competitive debut with a goal when he was given time and space to execute a simple finish at the back post from Ben Kennedy's cross.

Billy Joe Burns made it 3-0 with a looping header over Harry Doherty from a tight angle shortly after the hour and Kennedy fired home a neat finish to make it four midway through the second period.

The highlight of a lacklustre first half at Solitude came when Ryan Curran hit the Bannsiders bar before Gormley netted on the follow-up, but it was ruled out for offside.

Deane denied Gormley while Levi Ives headed Eoin Bradley's volley off the line at the other end before the three goals arrived in a dramatic final 12 minutes.

Gormley headed in the opener from a cross delivered by McDonagh, whose cross-shot was deflected into his own net by Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell two minutes later to make it 2-0.

Traynor headed in at the back post with three minutes left but the hosts held on to take all three points.

Carrick defeat off-key Warrenpoint

Carrick Rangers collected their first victory of the season against an under-par Warrenpoint Town side at Taylors Avenue.

In a drab first-half, the only real moment of quality came when Daniel Kelly's acrobatic effort led to the opening goal.

Corey McMullan played in a deep corner and Kelly's overhead kick took a slight deflection off Point defender Colm Deasy before beating Conor Mitchell.

Emmet McGuckin, on his first league start for Carrick, had a speculative dipping effort tipped over by Mitchell but there wasn't much goalmouth action to report.

Bar a chance for Greg Moorhouse, Carrick remained on top in the second-half and Warrenpoint keeper Mitchell saved well from both Stewart Nixon and Alex Gawne.

Deasy had to hook the ball off the line late on after Mitchell spilled the ball while under pressure from Gawne, but Carrick held on and were well worth their win as Kelly's goal lit up a poor encounter and handed Stuart King his first win as manager.