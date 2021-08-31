Saul Niguez: Chelsea sign Atletico and Spain midfielder on loan after Sevilla reject Kounde bid

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments47

Saul Niguez
Saul Niguez has made 447 appearances for Atletico Madrid scoring 53 goals

Chelsea have signed Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez on loan with an option to buy.

The 26-year-old was a key player as Atletico won La Liga last term, making 33 appearances.

Chelsea doubted they could sign Saul, but managed to strike a deal, paying a loan fee with an option to make the move permanent.

Sevilla earlier confirmed that they had rejected Chelsea's "unsatisfactory" offer for France defender Jules Kounde.

"I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea," said Saul, who was previously linked to Manchester United.

"Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can't wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon!"

Saul has played 447 matches for Atletico and scored 53 goals.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin added on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's one of those odd ones because Chelsea are loaded with players in every single position, yet Saul Niguez is a quality player - but you just think: 'Where?'

"I don't get it. I am quite surprised by that one."

Sevilla stood firm over the fee required for Kounde, insisting he would not be allowed to join the Blues for less than his 80m euros release clause.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi said in a press conference a bid had been rejected for the 22-year-old.

The Blues have been heavily linked with Kounde this summer and were hopeful a deal could be reached following Kurt Zouma's move to West Ham.

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu, 20, has gone on a season-long loan to Serie A side Venezia.

The Wales international has also signed a new deal with the Blues, committing him to staying at Stamford Bridge until 2024.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 01:04

    What a joke, one of the richest clubs in europe have to get a player on loan for what is already an impressive squad, this type of practice needs to be looked at by the football authorities and rules need to be made. Not the first time this club has done it and it wont be the last

    • Reply posted by stormbringer, today at 01:10

      stormbringer replied:
      Why?... Atletico get £4 million for the loan plus £30 million if they sell... If not they get their player back.. Where's the problem?

  • Comment posted by Thegreatmboo, today at 01:03

    Get the Russian crook out of football

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 00:58

    hang on there.... liverpool have signed jordan henderson

  • Comment posted by eric squalor, today at 00:49

    My idea of the 'loaning scheme' is for young players who cant break into the parent club go to a junior club to get experience.
    Seems like it's being used for financial skulduggery.

  • Comment posted by stormbringer, today at 00:48

    When you take a close look at Chelsea's finances and major trophy returns you would have to conclude that.... They are the best run football club in the world....

    And that is.... Unbelievable Jeff/Saul....

  • Comment posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 00:43

    Worth a year at least. A versatile and experienced technician. Chelsea are 40m in the black after that window and shed a lot of wages also. Good business!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 00:51

      Celts replied:
      Don't get what it is with Spanish clubs loaning players in their mid-20's.

      Saul, Griezmann etc.

      Evening Coutinho got loaned out for 2 years just after Barca spent £142 million on him!!

  • Comment posted by Demented, today at 00:29

    So . .how much financial help did clubs recieve due to the Pandemic ? . . . and over £1B pounds has been spent in the transfer window ! ! whatever help they recieved should be paid back immediately and if they can't, they should go into administration and fold ! Football Finances are obscene and an afront to those suffering genuine Financial Hardship ! ! !

    • Reply posted by FootballGURU, today at 00:33

      FootballGURU replied:
      Bore off, how much money did the Gov waste on the Covid App. Investing in football was a good choice

  • Comment posted by teez, today at 00:25

    Great signing, Chelsea need 4 players to compete for the two midfield roles. He looks like an all action midfielder that knows how to defend.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 00:44

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      We need that with rotation key for workload and to cover injuries.

  • Comment posted by just4now, today at 00:20

    He's played under Simeone so you know defensively he's stern, knows a few rough tackles, a few underhanded tackles...but is gifted with forward natural progressive play, can dribble with the ball, pass and can shoot, unlike kovacic. Kante and him would be quite the midfield.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 00:30

      finnharpsman replied:
      He is nowhere near as good as you think. I have watched him many times. There has never been a game when he played better than "reasonably well". There has never been a game when he made the difference to get a win.

  • Comment posted by EBINUM, today at 00:20

    great deal by chelsea, fill up the midfield possition

  • Comment posted by stormbringer, today at 00:20

    Saul/Kante/Jorginho/Kovacic?.... That's unbelievable Jeff....

    • Reply posted by teez, today at 00:32

      teez replied:
      Just wondering what happens Loftus cheek and Berkley..... no one seems to have taken them

  • Comment posted by FFC1FOREVER, today at 00:10

    No oil money left to spend?

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 00:46

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      40m profit baby!

  • Comment posted by Emmastan291, today at 00:09

    An excellent deal..
    Tuchel has done well..

    Kante,Saul,jorginho etc.
    Chelsea has quality and quantity.

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 00:30

      Youwhat replied:
      Strong squad gets stronger 💪

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 00:07

    No financial doping going on here 😂

    • Reply posted by shed upper yaface, today at 00:09

      shed upper yaface replied:
      Congratulations you are the first to post this nonsense 🙄

  • Comment posted by shed upper yaface, today at 00:06

    Interesting signing if he plays in one of the two holding midfield positions and can score the odd goal and provide assists then he should get to play alongside Kante instead of Jorginho and Kovacic
    It would appear that the Kounde deal was called off by Chelsea because Seville increased the asking price at the eleventh hour
    Hopefully Chalobah can take Zouma's place in the squad
    In TT we trust

    • Reply posted by FootballGURU, today at 00:10

      FootballGURU replied:
      Yeah cause he's better than Jorginho and Kovacic, champions league winners (and 1 Euros) not as good as La Liga right

  • Comment posted by IBB, today at 00:05

    I guess this signing is only needed for the sake of squad depth and maybe due to Kante recent injury worries, other than that I don’t see the need for it. Could’ve tried to get Kounde, with Zouma gone, Thiago and Trevoh are he only backups we have in CB . Vamos blues

    • Reply posted by teez, today at 00:28

      teez replied:
      Well azpi and reece can also play at CB.... with rudiger, christiensen, thiago and chaloba that makes 6 CB for 3 places .... its all about versatility

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 00:04

    From a Chelsea fan I agree that the loan deal should never have been allowed unless it was before the deadline.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 00:48

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      It was! Signed and witnessed.

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 00:01

    Time for the loan market to be reformed

    Although this might have been done to get it done before the deadline…

    • Reply posted by Demented, today at 00:50

      Demented replied:
      Football should be reformed full stop . . . . this transfer window has been obscene . . . . . how can clubs spend this amount of money with no supporters and no income due to the pandemic ? the answer has to be that Football is corrupt from top to bottom ! ! how can Real Madric offer £150 m + for a player when in reality they are bankcrupt ?

  • Comment posted by kevirl, at 23:59 31 Aug

    They really need him with such a small squad....

  • Comment posted by Euphemian, at 23:59 31 Aug

    First

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 00:02

      kevirl replied:
      This isn't YouTube fanboy..

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport