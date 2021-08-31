Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Eddy Jones has made two appearances for Wales Under-21s

League Two Hartlepool United have signed left-back Eddy Jones on loan from Championship club Stoke City until January.

The 19-year-old, who has two caps for Wales' under-21 side, links up with Potters team-mate Will Goodwin who is also on loan at Victoria Park.

"He is a player that comes recommended to us," said Pools boss Dave Challinor.

"He provides versatility with being able to play down the left hand side at both centre back and wing-back."

