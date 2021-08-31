Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Antigua and Barbuda international Mahlon Romeo has featured three times for Millwall this season

League One club Portsmouth have signed Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo on a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old right-back has scored four goals in 221 appearances for the Lions since making his debut for the Championship club in February 2016.

"It's a deal we thought was impossible at the weekend and we have to thank Millwall and Mahlon for making it happen," Pompey boss Danny Cowley said. external-link

"He's a boy who will bring us a great deal of athleticism."

