Mahlon Romeo: Portsmouth sign Millwall right-back on loan
League One club Portsmouth have signed Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo on a season-long loan deal.
The 25-year-old right-back has scored four goals in 221 appearances for the Lions since making his debut for the Championship club in February 2016.
"It's a deal we thought was impossible at the weekend and we have to thank Millwall and Mahlon for making it happen," Pompey boss Danny Cowley said.
"He's a boy who will bring us a great deal of athleticism."
