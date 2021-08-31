Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Will Grigg has scored eight goals in 62 appearances since joining Sunderland for £4m in January 2019

Rotherham United have signed striker Will Grigg on a season-long loan from fellow League One side Sunderland.

The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international moved to the Black Cats for a £4m fee from Wigan Athletic on deadline day in January of 2019.

After struggling to regain his earlier form with Sunderland, he spent the latter half of last season on loan at his former club Milton Keynes Dons.

Whilst there he scored eight goals in 20 appearances for the club.

