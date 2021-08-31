Josh Murphy: Preston North End sign striker on season-long loan from Cardiff City
Preston North End have signed striker Josh Murphy on a season-long loan from fellow Championship side Cardiff City.
The 26-year-old worked with North End head coach Frankie McAvoy during his time with Norwich City.
Having begun his career with the Canaries, Murphy joined the Bluebirds in 2018 for an £11m fee and has gone on to make 99 appearances for the club.
"I'm really excited, I've always had tough games playing at Deepdale, I know the manager quite well," Murphy said.
"It's something I'm looking forward to. I know some of the players as well so it's an opportunity I'm excited for."
