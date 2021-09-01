Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Head coach Steve Clarke insists his depleted Scotland squad can thrive as underdogs in their World Cup qualifier against Denmark on Wednesday. (Sun, print edition)

Clarke has put his Scotland squad selection problems in perspective by revealing his daughter is suffering from long Covid. (Daily Express, print edition)

Captain Andy Robertson says Scotland's failure to make it beyond the group stage at Euro 2020 will drive their bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hibs had agreed a players plus cash deal for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath - which would have seen Scott Allan and Drey Wright move to the Paisley club - but failed to get their paperwork through to the Scottish FA in time. (Sun) external-link

Nikola Katic's Rangers future is in doubt with this Ibrox outfit insisting they can recall the defender in January from his Hajduk Split loan spell, while the Croatian club believe they have the option to buy him next summer. (Sun) external-link

Dundee manager James McPake is "delighted" to land Leigh Griffiths on loan from Celtic after revealing the move was in doubt on Monday when another club entered the frame to sign the striker. (Scotsman) external-link

Hibs and Australia winger Martin Boyle, who agreed a new three-year deal at Easter Road this month, says he would like to play for a club Down Under before his career ends. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link